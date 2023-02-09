Arts for Learning hosts performances celebrating African American arts and culture

Arts for Learning (A4L) is hosting these performances using a $75,000 grant awarded from the Virginia African American Cultural Center back in October.

NORFOLK, Va. — An organization based in Norfolk is hosting several free performances and programs across Hampton Roads to highlight African American art and culture throughout the year.

The money will allow A4L to host up to 50 performances and workshops in 2023 and 2024.

A4L says its performances are "highly interactive presentations for students of all ages," using different art forms to teach, including music, dance, theater, literary and visual arts.