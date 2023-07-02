Virginia African American Cultural Center opens headquarters in Virginia Beach

The new headquarters is a step toward building a multi-million dollar educational center focused on highlighting Black history.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach organization focused on highlighting Black history now has a headquarters, a step forward as it works to build multi-million dollar educational center.

The Virginia African American Cultural Center acquired land for a permanent facility seven years ago, next to Lake Edward Park.

The organization's new office, near Virginia Beach Town Center, will help bring the center to fruition, according to Executive Director Tamar Smithers. It will allow staff to brainstorm ideas about the center and improve the community surrounding it.

“It is going to allow for the opportunity for us to come together collectively to do the work as we continue on our journey to opening,” Smithers said.

The journey may take a few years to start phase one of the center, Smithers told 13News Now.

“Phase one will consist of our administrative offices, exhibition space, meeting space, classroom, and things like for people to come together and just celebrate and be informed of the African American contributions,” Smithers said.

Before the center is built, they still plan to use the open space at the future site for different events and to educate others about African American culture.

Virginia Beach resident Justin Ballard, who lives near where the center will be located, said he welcomes a new place for every one to learn and grow.

“To be honest, African Americans have a poor representation in America. So, any little outlet like this can help push the cause forward,” Ballard said.