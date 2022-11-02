Day 2 of Mighty Dream forum brings block party to NEON District, speakers & panels to Norfolk

Day two of the Mighty Dream Forum brings panels on making dreams possible, talks with experts across different industries and a block party in the NEON District.

NORFOLK, Va. — 'Mighty Dream... Loading' started off with spoken word pieces that addressed the plights of people of color.

Those pieces showcased the founding principles of the United States, and compared the experiences of Black and Brown people to the ideals of the Founding Fathers.

Pharrell Williams took to the stage a little after 9 a.m. to formally welcome people to the second day of the Norfolk forum.

"For me, the highlight of all this is that while Elephant in the Room is a smaller version of this, this year is proof of concept," he said.

Pharrell was advocating for large companies to reach out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and help with their graduates' transition from college to the working world.

"Once we are educated as a community, it doesn't stop there," he said. "We need people and programs that will connect the dots between education and the next step."

Pharrell said he wanted this forum to show young people the extent of their potential.

"Mighty Dream, for me, is for 14-year-olds to see what's really there and not be so ready and willing to let it go," he said. "When your eyes are wide open, you're gonna be able to see the system for what it is."

Day two of the festival will bring an "Ignite the Mighty" talk about making dreams possible, "Power of Educator Voice" with speakers from HipHopEd, conversations with Mav Carter (sports-marketing) and Lewis Hamilton (Formula One racer), a business pitching contest and many other panels.

#MightyDreamForum Day 2: A party is coming to the Neon District!



Today, @Pharrell’s forum will host a business block party set to bring 2,000 people to connect with other business owners/leaders.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/eb0nRjdiZh — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 2, 2022

This afternoon, the Mighty Dream Forum's Business Block Party is expected to draw crowds in to enjoy locally-sourced food and drinks, and to network with business leaders.

Organizers of the forum expect thousands to attend the 4 p.m. event in the NEON District.