Pharrell's Mighty Dream has come to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is back in Hampton Roads, and Tuesday, he's brought the party with him for the Mighty Dream Forum.

Williams grew up in the area and organized Something in the Water, a music festival that brought a lot of tourism to Virginia Beach before the pandemic.

At this November's block party, he's focusing specifically on businesses. It started with a press briefing Tuesday morning and will wrap up Thursday night.

His organization describes the Mighty Dream Forum as an event where "matters of business, thought leadership, idea exchange, networking, progressive conversation and amazing food intersect with people of color, set against a backdrop of community engagement and jaw-dropping entertainment."

Many of the events were ticketed, and have been sold out for some time, but there are some free ones that you can still attend.

At the first open event, at 10 a.m. at the Granby Theater, you can hear from 757 artists.

Then, at 11:45 a.m., there's a discussion about deciphering the "start-up resource code."

The assembly lobby on Granby Street and East Freemason Street will have free events running throughout the day, but at 4 p.m. specifically, you can learn about resilience, climate change and community action.