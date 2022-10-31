Panelists excited for three-day Mighty Dream Forum

The forum, hosted by Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, kicks off Tuesday morning and runs through Thursday night

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum kicks off Tuesday morning.

The three-day event is hosted by the Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native. He says the goal is for people to network, share ideas, and have a direct dialogue about positive economic outcomes for everyone.

Driving around downtown Norfolk and into the Neon District, it’s hard to miss the preparations for the Mighty Dream Forum.

Pharrell will kick everything off by taking the stage with the President of Norfolk State University.

"The whole week is about diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Stephanie Walters, Director of Engagement for Pharrell's local non-profit, YELLOW.

She said they have a handful of panels planned throughout the week.

"We’re doing a bunch of education programming which we’re so excited about," she said. "We extended the invite to all the educators in the community."

Between concerts, panels, and networking, there’s so much to choose from over the next three days.

Matheau Hall said with so much to offer, he hopes this forum puts Norfolk, and the rest of Hampton Roads, on the map.

"You go to Chicago, you hear of New York, you hear of Miami, but now, we have a pocket here in Norfolk where we’re having something special and this is just the beginning of more to come."

Hall, who runs the youth soccer Play Your Position program is hosting a "Joy Equity Panel" with Kimberly Selden and Virginia Thornton, founders of Black Girls Tennis Club.

"I am very excited," Hall said with a big smile on his face.

He added that bringing so many people together in one place like this is so important.

"I hope people take the experience and the networking, you know, this is an opportunity for a lot of people here to network."

Leaders from Boeing, Google, Columbia Records, Chanel, and many more are all participating along with big names in music like Thundercat, Saba, Joe Kay, and Kaytranada.

Walters and Hall both agree they hope the forum becomes an annual tradition.

"We would love to see this here every single year and I think that’s the intent," said Walters.

"For the fact that everyone is coming together to help in any way, shape and fashion, I think is a true testament to what the community and the people out here really want to do for the city," Hall said.