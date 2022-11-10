First look at Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum coming to Norfolk

Norfolk's city council just got a first glimpse of what the Mighty Dream Forum will look like in the Mermaid City.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders got a first look at the plans for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum will look like in November.

Williams is a Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native, bringing the spotlight back to the 757.

Thousands of people are expected to come to Norfolk for the Mighty Dream Forum from Nov. 1-3.

“We think overall it will impact, at least, you know, four to five thousand people in the city of Norfolk; but our core event attendee is about 900," said Robby Wells, the executive producer of Mighty Dream.

Wells presented to the council about his plans. He also sent 13News Now a design of what the main tent will look like at McArthur Center Park.

It's a huge white tent next to the trees, with structures built onto the sides.

“It holds over a thousand people and it will be where most of the big speakers, most of the big conversations will be held," Wells said.

The three-day forum spans from Downtown Norfolk to the Neon District. The second day is a block party. But Wells said the Mighty Dream forum is more than a party.

He said It’s about financial and health equity, and many people are visiting from around the world to talk about those issues.

“There’s people coming from India, there’s people coming from Sweden, from Switzerland, from London," said Wells.

He estimates 85% of the people working at the event are from Hampton Roads.

“So we’re going to be feeding 15 thousand people in a matter of three days," Kip Poole, the CROP Foundation executive director and founder, said.

Wells and Poole said many of the employees are students.

“All the bars that are going to be sitting in this area are built by students," said Poole, pointing at the event plan for MacArthur Center Park.

Poole said more than 38 schools are involved. Poole said it’s a chance to show the world what Norfolk has to offer.

“It’s going to be an understanding of what our area is all about and what it was and what it is today and its diversity," Poole said. "It’s equality, that’s what this area is all about."