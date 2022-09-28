Business owners prepare for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum; tickets on sale now

Norfolk business owners in the Neon District prepare for the Mighty Dream Forum in November.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets are on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum. The Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing a new multi-day event to Norfolk. The forum kicks off on November 1-3 this year.

The Mighty Dream Forum will happen near the Neon District. The goal of the event is to create more opportunities for business owners to strive.

Excitement for the event is growing with local business owners.

“I’m mostly excited about people getting to see a side of Norfolk that maybe they don’t realize is so relevant,” said Hummingbird Dessert Boutique president and creative director Kisha Moore.

Many organizations are playing a part in the Mighty Dream like members of The CROP Foundation.

“We have over 25 restaurants that are participating, we have about six roasters like coffee roasters that are showcasing their products. We have 158 students so far that are going to be volunteering and getting school credit hours for this,” said The CROP Foundation founder Kip Poole.

A new Mighty Dream website is up and running, detailing the events for each day of the forum which includes: special speakers, food, live music, and a block party.

“It’s about business and exclusivity,” said Commune Restaurant general manager Willson Craigie, who added they are culinary directors of the event. “It gives us an opportunity to showcase everything or as much as we possibly can about this area and the culinary talent. There’s so much here."

Organizers also said many of the aspects of the forum are free for the community.

The idea of the Mighty Dream Forum came after Pharrell Williams held his “Elephant in the Room” business forum last year at Norfolk State University.