Pharrell shares new video about hopes for Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk

Pharrell Williams, a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter from Hampton Roads, is getting ready for his next endeavor in Norfolk.

He's been planning a "Mighty Dream" advocacy event for November. The forum and a block party will be taking over the NEON District.

His website describes it like this: "This annual gathering is a multi-day forum of thought leadership, idea exchange, networking, progressive conversation and amazing food & entertainment experiences designed to broker honest, direct dialogue on how we can create positive economic outcomes for all."

On Saturday, Pharrell shared a video on Instagram about the upcoming community event.

"We'll have some of the world's biggest financial institutions on there," he says.

"We had a lot of them last year, we had something to the tune of $13 Trillion onstage, but for us, this is so much bigger. If you think about it, having something that feels like the world economic forum in Norfolk, Virginia to talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, that is a Mighty Dream."