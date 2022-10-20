Pharrell announces big names for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads native and artist Pharrell Williams is poised to bring some big names to the Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day music and business event in Norfolk next month.
Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, actor and comedian Hannibal Buress, astronaut Leland Melvin, Edelman CEO Lisa Osborne Ross and more are on the list, organizers announced Thursday.
Dozens of leaders from different companies and organizations, including Goldman Sachs and Google, will also be there.
“I am blown away by the willingness of so many business leaders to jump into this conversation. That in itself is progress," Pharrell wrote in a statement. "They know that this is not only an important conversation, but just good business. If we can come together and demonstrate that doing the right thing for people is also the right thing for business, and we start to outline a playbook of what works and what doesn’t, then we’ll be successful.”
Other parts of the event include business pitch competitions, entrepreneurship panels and a business block party to showcase Norfolk's small business community.
Music acts will close out each night of the Mighty Dream Forum. Bassist Thundercat, hip-hop artist Saba, DJ Joe Kay and electronic artist Kaytranada are expected to perform.
The event takes place from Nov. 1 to 3. For a full lineup and more information about the Mighty Dream Forum, visit its website.