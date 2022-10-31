Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum

The owner of My Mama's Kitchen is a culinary partner for the event. He said he's ready to connect and learn over the next three days.

NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday.

Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.

“I was hoping to be a part of it in some way," he said. "I just didn’t know how.”

Then, he says he got a call asking to be a culinary partner.

“I just jumped at it," Stevenson said. "I don’t know if I kind of manifested it.”

Stevenson says he and other Norfolk businesses will take part in the ‘Dinner With a Purpose’ Event happening on the third day of the forum.

The dinner will spotlight leaders, organizations and initiatives that drive inspiration. Before that event, he plans to absorb as much insight as possible from other leaders to help grow his business.

“I just plan on being a sponge this weekend," he said. "Even though we’ve been here for 10 years, I’m still learning. I’m always trying to talk to people about different ways I can grow my business. People who have been there, who have done that, and people who are where I want to be.”

Stevenson said he’s happy to see Pharrell bring this event to the city and says Mighty Dream will open doors for many.

“I think this will not only shine a light on everyone else and businesses but shine a light on the city and that’s going to be big,” he said.

The forum kicks off with the Black Ambition Demo Day where Black and Latinx entrepreneurs will share their story. Pharrell will hit the main stage with the president of Norfolk State University to welcome everyone to the event.