Pharrell's YELLOW organization to host education panels at Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum is just around the corner.

The three-day music and business event is set for Norfolk's NEON District from November 1 through 3. Pharrell's nonprofit organization YELLOW is also getting involved in the forum.

YELLOW opened its first micro-school, YELLOWHAB, in September 2021 in Norfolk. According to a press release, the nonprofit's mission is to "even the odds through education."

Now, the nonprofit is inviting its community network to attend its education and community programming free of charge.

“We’re thrilled to not only be able to have some impactful local and national leaders on our panels, but we’re grateful to be able to offer that to the community, specifically our Hampton Roads educator community, for free,” said Stacey Owsley, YELLOW’s executive director.

The following are YELLOW’s Mighty Dream Forum free events:

Bright Sparks Live

This event will focus on solving systemic mental and physical health issues and will feature fitness instructors, mental health professionals and the Hampton Roads American Heart Association.

There will be four of these events throughout the three-day forum. You can attend on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. or at 5 p.m. On Nov. 2, the event starts at 1 p.m. On Nov. 3, you'll get one more chance to attend at 10 a.m. All will be at 400 Granby Street.

Power of Educator Voice

This event will feature education author and speaker Dr. Chris Emdin and Timothy Jones of the non-profit HipHopEd. It will focus on the "amplification and support" of new educators of color, specifically those in their first 1-5 years.

It will start on Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre located at 1010 Church Street.

Power of School Start Up

This conversation will highlight the intersection of education and start-up culture. It will discuss Pharrell's YELLOW organization, the power of transformative education, and how big businesses can support education impactfully.

This event starts November 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Neon District Tent, 134 W. Olney Road.

Power of Philanthropy in Education

This will be a conversation with Pharrell and people representing YELLOW’s partners, including Boeing, Cisco, Walton Family Foundation and Gilead Foundation about the importance of funding education initiatives and other topics.