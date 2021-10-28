Pharrell inviting businesses to talk about potential in Norfolk, Virginia Beach

This visit and forum is coming on the heels of Pharrell saying he might move the Something in the Water Festival. He's also vying to remodel Military Circle Mall.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams was in Norfolk Thursday morning getting ready for a forum at Norfolk State University.

He spoke about the "Elephant in the Room" forum in an interview with Good Morning America.

This visit and forum is coming on the heels of Pharrell saying he might pull the Something in the Water Festival out of Virginia Beach.

In a letter exchange with City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Pharrell said he wanted to have the festival in his hometown initially to ease racial tension and unify the region. However, he said he was disappointed with the city's response to the death of his cousin, Donovon Lynch.

Conversations are ongoing about the festival, for now.

He's also put his name in the hat to restore the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

This meeting is supposed to allow corporate leaders from Virginia and the country to talk about the potential for business owners to expand into Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

These leaders, alongside Pharrell, plan to talk about opportunities in the region at the university at 5 p.m.

On GMA he said he put it together to give the 757 a boost.