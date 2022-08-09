This October, Disney on Ice is bringing 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' to Hampton Coliseum

Disney on Ice is bringing performances of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Hampton Coliseum this October.

HAMPTON, Va. — If you've been holding back your love of animated Disney singalongs, it's time to "Let it go!"

Olaf the snowman is set to narrate "Frozen," while Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Sven work together to save Arrendale. Then, Mirabel will tell the story of her family, the Madrigals, their casita and their amazing gifts.

Guests won't just see new Disney characters out there. Organizers say Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and more classic characters will also be taking to the rink.

"This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more," they wrote.

The shows will run from Oct. 13-16, and there will be shows lined up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most of those days.

Advance tickets went on sale to Disney On Ice Preferred Customers on Aug. 9., and they go on sale to the general public on Aug. 16.

"In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special," a spokesperson wrote. "YOU are the magic!"