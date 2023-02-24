DJ Pauly D is returning to Norfolk for Waterside's Birthday Bash

If you are a Jersey Shore fan, you won't want to miss all the nostalgic fist bumps.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Waterside District is celebrating its sixth birthday, and they're bringing a 2010s era icon back to help them out!

On May 13 starting at 8 p.m., you can party the night away with none other than hit MTV show Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the event is for those 21 and older.

If you are a Jersey Shore fan, you won't want to miss all the nostalgic fist bumps and "Yeahhh Buddy!" moments.

This isn't the first time he's been to the area, either.