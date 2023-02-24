x
DJ Pauly D is returning to Norfolk for Waterside's Birthday Bash

Credit: AXS
DJ Pauly D at Waterside

NORFOLK, Va. — The Waterside District is celebrating its sixth birthday, and they're bringing a 2010s era icon back to help them out!

On May 13 starting at 8 p.m., you can party the night away with none other than hit MTV show Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D. 

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the event is for those 21 and older. 

If you are a Jersey Shore fan, you won't want to miss all the nostalgic fist bumps and "Yeahhh Buddy!" moments.

This isn't the first time he's been to the area, either. 

DJ Pauly D mixed music for Waterside's Shamrocks and Shenanigans Weekend in March of 2022, and he's also brought beats to Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton in the past.

To purchase General Admission or VIP tickets, click here.

