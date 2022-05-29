Downtown Norfolk marks second day of Patriotic Festival, after weather impacted opening night

The event returns to the region after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a wrap of the second day of Patriotic Festival in Downtown Norfolk.

Country music star Kane Brown performed Saturday night, And on Sunday night, Morgan Wallen will take the stage for the evening concert.

Rain might have canceled outdoor events for Patriotic Festival on Friday, but weather certainly worked in favor of festivalgoers the next day.

"It's been a very nice afternoon. The weather's great, kids are having fun. We've seen some ships. We've met some very nice military personnel demonstrating their work," said Valerie Walker of Norfolk.

Some, like veteran Chuck Pender, stumbled upon the free sections of the festival while visiting Norfolk.

"I think it's inspiring, we find a lot of things here, especially for veterans, that can enhance their lives. It's just tremendous," he said.

Town Point Park didn't get too packed in the afternoon hours. People, both young and young at heart, had lots of space to enjoy some music, move around and even visit booths.

"We got a lot of free stuff. I bought some deep fried Oreos. I gave one to a man sitting right next to me," said Cam'ren Johnson, a youngster from Chesapeake.

Concertgoers are starting to pack Waterside Drive for the evening show at #PatrioticFestival.



Country music artist Kane Brown will take the stage later tonight.

It's the Patriotic Festival's first time in the Mermaid City, after its departure from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

"Everybody's loving the food, enjoying their time here, the music," said Maricen Price of Cups VA/La Cantera.

Price and partners told 13NewsNow they're excited to be at the festival too.

They described the streams of customers during the day as, "on and off."

"We're just waiting for the concert to start and we're waiting for that big crowd to come in," said Price.

That's because for many, music is a big reason why they attended.