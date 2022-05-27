Rain puts damper on Patriotic Festival's start in Downtown Norfolk

Part of the move from the Oceanfront was because of the need for indoor space, organizers said late last year. That indoor space came in handy Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time, the Patriotic Festival is here in Downtown Norfolk.

Rain forced organizers to cancel all events at Town Point Park Friday afternoon; however, festivalgoers and organizers stayed in high spirits, given what the rest of the weekend has in store.

Thousands still got to see country music artist Jon Pardi perform, as planned at the Scope Arena.

Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen also take the stage along Waterside Drive this weekend. Tickets are still available for Kane Brown on Saturday night.

If you purchase a three-day pass to Patriotic Festival, that does include a ticket to Morgan Wallen on Sunday night. Single tickets are sold out for his show.

“Haven’t been to any of these three coming up this weekend before, so definitely preparing to see them all," said Alex MacDonald.

Some attendees are coming from states like Texas and Louisiana.

“I got dragged along. I’m excited though. I like doing stuff," said Blake Crandaddy.

On Saturday and Sunday, military displays and demonstrations will pack the Town Point Park area.

“We’re excited to support in whatever way we can," said Angelica Gonzalez. She, Maddie Jenkins and Lorena Gonzalez, of Virginia Beach, are excited to see this festival in a Downtown Norfolk setting.

Organizers decided to depart the Patriotic Festival from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, but the boardwalk appeared bustling Friday night with plenty of people enjoying the evening and hotels staying booked.

"Business is great for hotels this weekend. Friday's weather wasn't the best, but the rest of the weekend looks awesome. National High School Wrestling Championships in town, the Steel Pier Surfing Contest, live music on the beach stages. What more could guests and visitors want?" said John Zirkle, president of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association.

An Oceanfront business manager said he hopes the Patriotic Festival can make a comeback to boost attendance at the beach even more.

However, one local said it can stay in the Mermaid City, expressing his confidence in what other events the Resort City can offer.

Back in Norfolk, festivalgoers said they are looking to have a good weekend.

"Hopefully the weather is nice and lets us have that good weekend. But if not, no one’s complaining about being in here [at the Scope] either," said Angelica Gonzalez.

In case weather impacts the evening concerts this weekend, the rain site will be Scope.

During the events, you can expect to see lots of police, security and other agencies around.