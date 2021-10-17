UPDATE: Patriotic Festival moving from Virginia Beach to Norfolk

On Monday morning, Ira Agricola, the president of the Patriotic Festival, announced the festival will be held on Memorial Day weekend 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — Patriotic Festival, an annual music festival in Virginia Beach, is moving to Norfolk in 2022.

On Monday morning, Ira Agricola, the president of the Patriotic Festival, announced the festival will be held on Memorial Day weekend 2022 at Town Point Park and Norfolk Scope Arena.

The announcement was made with Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander in a news conference. Agricola cited the need for an indoor venue as the reason for moving the festival.

Agricola said he didn't talk with Virginia Beach leaders about the decision yet. He noted it didn't have to do with the city's leadership nor the recent news about Something in the Water.

According to a news release Sunday evening, the festival will be a partnership between the City of Norfolk, SevenVenues and Whisper Concerts, and "the annual event will honor armed forces and feature concerts national touring artists and military and corporate displays."

CLARIFICATION:The festival will still be called the Patriotic Festival. Ira says putting Military Festival on the press announcement was in order to keep this announcement confidential. They gave out Patriotic Festival coins to the media. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/8w5Wz4fFNQ — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) October 18, 2021

The release said the event would be called the Military Festival but it was later clarified that it would remain the Patriotic Festival. A website for the relocated festival went live Monday morning.

Previously, the Patriotic Festival took place for a few days each year in Virginia Beach, including concert performances by national artists, military expos and displays.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival was scheduled to take place June 4 to 6 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and with headliners Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen.