More than 700 runners to participate in Elizabeth River Run 10K in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 700 runners will hit the Elizabeth River Trail in Norfolk for the Elizabeth River Run 10K on Saturday.

The race will have a large group of elite runners vying for first place, while others will race to the Port of Virginia's private park for an after-party, which will include live music, pizza, beer and vendors.

It will start on Old Dominion University's campus, and go through historic neighborhoods, cross the Hampton Boulevard Bridge, and end the finish line at a private park at the Port of Virginia.

Prize money will go to the top three male and female overall and male and female masters winners, with the first-place overall prize being $250.