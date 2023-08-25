New high-rise project in the works in downtown Norfolk vacant lot

The property is at 439 Granby Street, sandwiched between Republic and Tida Thai Cuisine.

NORFOLK, Va. — The last vacant lot on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk won’t stay empty much longer.

According to a now-deleted Instagram post, there are plans for a mixed-use high-rise, and the latest renderings are getting mixed feedback.

Norfolk-based VIA Design released new renderings of the development on Instagram on Thursday.

The striking, eight-story high rise stands out in a good or bad way, depending on how you ask.

“This is a big eyesore,” said one passerby on Granby Street Friday afternoon.

“I think it’s great,” said Emmanuel Jiminez. “I think it’s very different. The architecture is different than the normal architecture in the city of Norfolk.”

The designers call it a “vibrant and dynamic space” that includes a restaurant, luxury apartments, and a rooftop greenspace.

Some people we talked to questioned the height of the building compared to adjacent properties, and they wondered if the design was the right look for downtown.

But people who like it, really like it and are ready to see the last vacant lot on Granby Street developed into something new and exciting.

“I can’t see a downside,” said another passerby on Granby Street. “Other than the growing pains of construction.”

Developers haven’t said when construction on the project will start at this time.

News of the development follows the release of preliminary data from a weeks-long survey commissioned through the Downtown Norfolk Council that reflects some of the top priorities both current and for the future among Hampton Roads locals.

More than 1,300 responses were recorded through the survey, and additional focus group efforts yielded roughly 2,000 data points regarding people's priorities for the downtown district.