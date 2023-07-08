'Fil-Am Friendship Day' celebrates Filipino Culture in Virginia Beach

The day-long event features a mix of cultural entertainment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A celebration in honor of Filipino culture returned to Virginia Beach this weekend.

Saturday morning, dozens of people gathered to celebrate Fil-Am Friendship Day which is a long-standing tradition, according to Naomi Estaris who also founded the anti-human trafficking nonprofit, EnJewel.

“We are here at Mount Trashmore for our Fil-Am Friendship Day," Estaris said.“It actually is the 46th year of doing this event in the Hampton Roads Community.”

For more than four decades, Filipino-Americans in Hampton Roads have gathered every year to celebrate their heritage with the community.

The event showcased Filipino culture, cuisine, and entertainment.Event organizers say this festival also marks Philippine Independence Day. On June 12th, the country gained independence from Spain and on July 4th, from the United States.

But ultimately, according to Dr. Cythia Romero of The Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater, this event is a celebration of the relationship between the Philippines and the U-S.

“To be together, to foster friendships but also to share who we are and demonstrate that we are a big part of the fabric of our city," Dr. Romero said. “We are here to enjoy each other, we are here to enjoy life, and we’re here to celebrate that Filipinos are some of the most significant individuals who contributed really to the fabric of our city, our state, and certainly to our country.”

She said it’s about preserving Filipino culture for the next generation. For festival-goers who attended, it’s an event they can’t miss.

Even Senator Tim Kaine dropped by to meet and greet participants.

“It means a lot because, with the Filipino American culture, this country is so good to us," Ester Linda Parrilla: said.