Hollywood meets Hampton: Immerse yourself in this mystery gala that benefits arts, education

HAMPTON, Va. — Get ready to go backward and try to crack the code with the "Time-Travel Mystery Gala," organized by Hampton City Schools.

On March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center, enjoy the traditional benefits of a gala, such as hors d'oeuvres and live music.

However, there will also be a unique twist.

Attendees will be a part of a theater experience alongside four performers from the school district's Performing Arts Academy.

The show is directed by seven-time Emmy award nominee Jacob Young, who you may recognize from "The Bold and the Beautiful," and actor Trent Garrett, who you may recognize from "Andi Mack" or "Maggie."

The performance was even filmed in a local production studio.