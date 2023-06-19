'Juneteenth at the Beach' returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Monday marked the last day of the three-day festival this year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many are celebrating Juneteenth across Hampton Roads commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. In Virginia Beach, celebrations continued at the Oceanfront Monday with Juneteenth at the Beach.

“The atmosphere has been joyous," said Brian Henry, the festival's DJ. "It’s been family, love, a collective.”

Since Saturday, music, vendors, and people filled the boardwalk by 24th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“I’m so inspired and just kind of taken back seeing how much love and support we have out here,” said David Leader with T.E.A.M. L.A.M.B, Inc, which helped organize the event.

The group held its first Juneteenth festival last year. Leader said the impact the three-day festival had on small businesses is part of the reason for its return this year.

“We reported an increase of business sales for over 20 businesses last year," he said. "So, we wanted to continue duplicating that process.”

Juneteenth at the Beach is underway!



Several vendors are lined up along the boardwalk and a youth panel just wrapped up at the 24th Street stage.



A number of artists are set to perform throughout the day. Festivities end at 7p.#Juneteenth2023 pic.twitter.com/X927vPyImc — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) June 19, 2023

“I’ve never seen so much people come out to support us, you know?" said Cassie Holston-Thorne, the owner of Burn with Cassie the Nova. "So, it was like our own people and our allies.”

The group also put an emphasis on supporting local artists like Nicolas J, who is performing Monday. He hopes his music will inspire those attending the festival.

“Good things can come out of music too not just bad things," he said. "I just want to be that voice.”

Leader said one of the most important aspects of today is educating many about the meaning of Juneteenth. That’s why they held a youth panel this morning and will host a series of games and other activities throughout the day.

“The youth are our future and having positive role models like ourselves to be showing them that anything is possible," Leader said.

Leader hopes to continue the festival next year with the goal of one day making Virginia the go-to place to celebrate Juneteenth.