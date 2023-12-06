Here are some Juneteenth 2023 events happening across Hampton Roads

While the holiday itself is Monday, June 19, there will be several events across Hampton Roads before then.

NORFOLK, Va. — Juneteenth is almost here, a holiday in the United States to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

While the holiday itself is Monday, June 19, there will be several events across Hampton Roads before then. Here's a look at some of the events going on this weekend.

Festival in the Park in Norfolk

This event will take place Saturday, June 17 at Town Point Park from noon to 6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

It will have food, games, music, presentations, prizes, and more. People will also be able to learn about career resources and job opportunities, as well as health and financial wellness.

More information can be found on Festevents' website.

Juneteenth At The Beach in Virginia Beach

The second annual event will take place from June 17 to 19 at the 24th Street Stage and will have family-friendly activities, including education, live entertainment, food, culture and connection with others.

General admission is free, but you'll have to register for each day. More information is available on the event's website.

This is just one of several Juneteenth events being celebrated in Virginia Beach. A full list of events is available on the city's website.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival in Portsmouth

Portsmouth's celebration will take place June 18 from 1 to 9 p.m. at High Street Landing. There will be music, live art, vendors, a step show, a kids corner, entertainers, food and drinks, and more.

Singer Montell Jordan and R&B group 702 will be headlining.

The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found on the Urban League of Hampton Roads' website.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Newport News

The third annual Freedom Festival will take place at King-Lincoln Park on June 19 from noon to 5 p.m. Musical acts The Champagne Band, United Souls, The Unifics and Bobby V will be performing throughout the day.

There will also be food and drinks, vendors, exhibitors, interactive games and activities, and more.

Juneteenth Freedomfest Peninsula in Hampton

This event will take place at the Darling Stadium on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Musical performances will include a Juneteenth worship service with a 100-member men’s chorus and the 80s DC go-go band Experience Unlimited.

There will also be health screenings, a job and community resource fair, family fun, games, face paintings, bounce houses, and more.

For more information, call 757-287-0277.

William & Mary Juneteenth celebration in Williamsburg

William & Mary is hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the site of Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved.

The festival will include a program featuring poetry, music and a performance by the Elegba Folklore Society, among others.