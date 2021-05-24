Summer Carnival is back at Mt. Trashmore

After a 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus, the annual month-long carnival returns to the foot of Virginia Beach's Mount Trashmore.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "The funnel cakes: that's my favorite attraction, and the enjoyment of being around people," said Rodney Tyson, who is on vacation from Maryland. He came to Mount Trashmore for a walk and quickly found something to add to his trip itinerary.

"I'm coming back tomorrow to enjoy the rest of my vacation!"

He's not alone in his quest for funnel cakes. They're available as all concessions and rides are open at the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival. Tyson also isn't the only one looking forward to being around people again, either.

"The excitement of seeing families enjoy this time, truly it's right here in our backyard, people look forward to Mt. Trashmore Carnival," Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation supervisor Amy Woodson said the carnival will follow the new CDC guidelines which go into effect May 28.

"This carnival has been going on for many many years. We're already getting phone calls as soon as that Ferris wheel started going up! It'll be nice to get back to some sense of normalcy."