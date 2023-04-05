Virginia Zoo to host Adult Night with drinks, a DJ and food trucks

The 21 and up event will have trails and exhibits open late, along with drinks, a DJ, a food truck round-up and yard games.

NORFOLK, Va. — Those who want to unleash their inner wild child can do so at the Virginia Zoo's Adult Night on April 15.

The 21 and up event will have trails and exhibits open late, along with drinks, a DJ, a food truck round-up and yard games.

Some of the food trucks will include Prime 757, Twisted Sisters, DC Smoothies, and Bear House Coffee.

It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Member tickets are $10.95 and non-member tickets are $20.95.

Those who buy advance tickets online by April 14 will be entered into a raffle to win some swag, including gift certificates and a membership.