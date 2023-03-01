Pet First Aid: Here's how you can help your furry friend in an emergency.

Classes are $75 per person, which includes six hours of instruction, a certificate of completion and a three-month membership to resources.

HAMPTON, Va. — April is Pet First Aid Awareness Month, and a Hampton Roads organization wants to help owners of furry friends prepare to handle any situation.

"Critters, Sitters and More" is a business that provides pet-sitting services to families in Newport News, York County, Poquoson and Hampton.

They are sponsoring a Dog & Cat First Aid and CPCR class, which will walk participants through different medical techniques and needs to be prepared for, like bandaging, addressing heat stroke or hypothermia, rescue breathing and more.

Classes are $75 per person, which includes six hours of instruction, a certificate of completion and a three-month membership to resources that can help advance your medical skills.

From learning how to safely muzzle an animal to how to find your pet's pulse and act accordingly, these skills could save their life while you rush to the emergency veterinarian.

You'll need to bring your own stuffed animal to practice on, of course.