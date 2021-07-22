Live Nation offering $20 tickets to select shows at amphitheater in Virginia Beach

Live Nation is welcoming people back to concerts after the coronavirus pandemic by offering some tickets for $20. That includes the ticket, tax and fees.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Live Nation is welcoming people back to concerts after the coronavirus pandemic by offering some tickets for $20.

Locally, Hampton Roads residents can enjoy the deal at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. There are 11 shows across August and September where you could get a seat for $20.

That's for everything. The ticket, tax and its associated fees.

However, guests can't buy those tickets until July 28 at noon, and they're only online. If you go to LiveNation.com before that date, you won't find the deals.

The ticket-buying window ends on August 1.

Here are the shows that will have some tickets available for $20: