Virginia Symphony Orchestra to play free Town Point Park concert

It's a particularly special concert season for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. This is the group's 100th Anniversary season.

NORFOLK, Va. — Music-lovers can catch the Virginia Symphony Orchestra at a free picnic night at Town Point Park on Sunday.

The orchestra will play from 8-10 p.m., but if you want to get seats early, and maybe enjoy some outdoor dinner, the park opens to picnickers at 6 p.m.

It's the fifth in a series of concerts at the park, and a particularly special concert season for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. This is the group's 100th Anniversary season.

A spokesperson for Festevents said the music director of the South Carolina Philharmonic would be leading the concert on July 25.

"This year’s show, conducted by the world-renowned Morihiko Nakahara, features a wide variety of performances, including pieces from Mozart, Strauss, Rossini, Ponchielli, Williams, and many more," the release says.

Remember, guests can't bring glass containers, alcohol or pets to the park. Service animals are the exception.

There will be vendors at the park selling food and drinks.