The 'Miller Lite Hot Country Nights' concert series returns to Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. — Country music artists are coming to Hampton Roads all summer long.

In addition to the Beach It! Country Music Festival coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Norfolk's Waterside District is hosting "Miller Lite Hot Country Nights" throughout the summer.

The "Hot Country Nights" music series kicks off Friday, June 16 with a concert from Drew Parker. Other acts coming later this summer include Celeste Kellogg, Granger Smith, and Buckshot.

General Admission for most shows is free, and ticket prices vary per show, including VIP upgrades.