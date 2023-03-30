YELLOW ice cream? Hype grows for Something in the Water with April community events

Oceanfront visitors have chances to capitalize on the growing excitement for SITW before the big weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What better way to ring in the summer season than with a classic summertime sweet?

“The thing about Dairy Queen is it’s fun, exciting, [and] gets you cool for the summer," Stephanie Walters laughed. "And with Something in the Water coming we thought, what better way than ice cream?"

Leading up to the return of the massive Oceanfront music festival, YELLOW -- the educational-based non-profit organization created by Pharell Williams -- has teamed up with several local stakeholders for community collaborations to build excitement leading into the big weekend.

“Both of these collaborations kind of give a highlight on what’s happening in Hampton Roads, but also Hampton Roads businesses," said Walters, who is the Director of Engagement & Communications with YELLOW.

YELLOW Ice Cream?

A limited edition ice cream cone will be available from April 1 through 30 exclusively at the Oceanfront Dairy Queen.

The cone itself is best described by Walters as a "Fruity Pebble" kind of taste, with a purple-colored dip and yellow sprinkles on top. Those who order the cone and post it on their social media pages and tag YELLOW in the photo will be entered into a sweepstake to win general admission passes to SITW or a pair of YELLOWZONE V-VIP passes.

Dairy Queen owner Richard Maddox said $1 from each cone sold will go back toward YELLOW to help continue their education efforts. In 2021, YELLOW introduced the YELLOWHAB micro-school, an independent and privately funded alternative to traditional classroom settings. It serves grades 3-6 in an all-day educational program, which has more than 40 students currently in its program.

The month-long event will conclude with a day of community kick-off events hosted by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts.

Decks of Tomorrow

On April 8, Coastal Edge will host a "Decks of Tomorrow" family-friendly event, a collaborated partnership where 40 skateboards were custom designed with artwork from 10 local artists. Those skateboards will be gifted to students to learn how to skateboard, and attendees of the event can enter a raffle to win one of 10 custom decks.

"He could have it [Something in the Water] in Miami, Paris, New York... but to bring it back to Virginia Beach, we just thought, 'What could we do to give back to the community?'" D. Nachnani said, who is Coastal Edge owner and president.

Other events include: