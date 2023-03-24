Something in the Water looking for volunteers, offering tickets in exchange

Some of the work would include anything from quietly sitting at a post to selling merchandise to picking up trash.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the long-awaited return of the Something in the Water music festival to Virginia Beach, organizers are looking for people to volunteer. Those who do will get perks, including a full event pass.

The festival's "Work for a Ticket" program offers a pass, an event t-shirt (supplies limited) and "an amazing behind-the-scenes experience" for those who work an average minimum of 12 hours throughout the event.

Those who want to volunteer have to be at least 18 years old. Some of the work would include anything from quietly sitting at a post to selling merchandise to picking up trash.

The volunteer work requires purchasing the worker reimbursable ticket, which organizers said is insurance that a work position has been reserved, and is 100% refundable based on completing assigned work shifts (less 3.25% transaction fee).