Watch 13News Now+ for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Watch 13News Now broadcasts, Verify This!, Daily Blast Live, Locked On Sports, old archival news reports, special presentations, and more!

NORFOLK, Va. — The free 13News Now+ app lets you stream live events on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, including daily newscasts from the 13News Now team.

13News Now+ showcases live breaking news video when it happens, plus on-demand videos of top stories, Hampton Roads weather, sports, and more!

The app also includes 24/7 programming, such as:

Daily Blast Live, your daily entertainment fix

Verify This!, separating viral fact and fiction

Locked On Sports, a deep dive into your favorite teams

We are also digging back into our archives to bring you weekly Throwback Thursday documentaries and specials. You can watch these every Thursday morning and evening!

HOW TO ADD 13NEWS NOW+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

Roku: Add the 13News Now+ channel from the Roku store or by searching for "13News Now."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "13News Now" to find the free 13News Now+ app to add to your account, or have the 13News Now+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED LIVE SHOWS

Monday through Friday

4:30–7 a.m.

13News Now Daybreak

12–12:50 p.m.

13News Now at Noon

3–4 p.m.

Daily Blast Live

4–5 p.m.

13News Now at 4

5–6 p.m.

13News Now at 5

6–6:30 p.m.

13News Now at 6

11–11:35 p.m.

13News Now at 11



Saturday*

6–8 a.m.

13News Now Daybreak

6–6:30 p.m.

13News Now at 6

11–11:30 p.m.

13News Now at 11



Sunday*

6–8 a.m.

13News Now Daybreak

6–6:30 p.m.

13News Now at 6

11–11:30 p.m.

13News Now at 11

* Weekend newscast streams may not appear on 13News Now+ due to ABC programming schedules.

GOOD TO KNOW

The 13News Now+ app does not stream ABC national newscasts, prime time programming, or sports.

13News Now with the ABC lineup can be streamed through several subscription-based services like YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or Hulu + Live TV.

MORE WAYS TO GET 13NEWS NOW

Download the 13News Now app for iPhone and Android to get news alerts, weather updates, and Hampton Roads breaking news on your phone.

NEED MORE HELP? HERE IS A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

Make sure you have a Roku device or a TV with Roku built-in. Some TV brands come with Roku out of the box. Get help with setting up your Roku device or TV.

From the Roku home screen, scroll down to Search Channels. Search for "13News Now" and select the 13News Now+ app to download it to your Roku device or TV. Then simply select the 13News Now+ app on the home screen to open it.

Make sure you have an Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get help with setting up your Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

From the Amazon Fire TV home screen, scroll right to the word Find. Search for "13News Now" and select the 13News Now+ app to download and connect it to your Amazon and/or Amazon Prime account.