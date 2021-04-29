GIVE LOCAL 757: Vanguard Landing

Plans are in place to build a sprawling campus community in Virginia Beach for adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An old, white farmhouse off Princess Anne Road in Pungo is home to a big vision.

It’s something Whitney Dear-Reyes and her mom have been dreaming up for the last decade.

“It’s taken some years,” Dear-Reyes said. “But it’s not something done before.”

It’s called Vanguard Landing, a non-profit organization that has the family converting the 75-acre plot of land surrounding the farmhouse into a sprawling campus for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“We’re excited to support this amazing group of citizens,” Dear-Reyes said.

Dear-Reyes said when many people in the disabled community turn 18, there aren’t a lot of resources or places for them to go to thrive and grow with peers.

The need and demand are clear – Vanguard Landing already has a long waitlist even before construction has started.

Dear-Reyes says once it’s completed in 2023, the campus will have apartments to live in, places to work and earn a wage, and plenty of space for good times and fun tailored to specific needs.