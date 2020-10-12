Oceanfront community rallies around Virginia Beach business leader hospitalized with COVID-19

Preston Midgett, longtime Jungle Golf owner, is battling coronavirus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I kept hearing this name, 'You've gotta meet Preston Midgett, you've gotta get to know Preston Midgett.'"

When Gary Ryan became Executive Director at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Preston Midgett had just made his exit from the museum board - one of many he sat on during his time in Virginia Beach.

That didn't stop Midgett from quickly becoming a prominent figure in her life, the more involved Ryan became with the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

Midgett, the long time owner of Jungle Golf on 22nd street, was everywhere.

"He exhibits strength in a really quiet way, with a strong sense of purpose," says BJ Bauman, owner of Rockafeller's Restaurant.

That quiet strength belies a heavy impact. Noted for his ability to see all perspectives by those who knew him well, Midgett is deeply ingrained in the oceanfront's culture of community amongst business owners.

It made the recent outpouring of love and support for Midgett, while a sight to behold, far from a shock.

According to posts from his family, Midgett is hospitalized in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

"This can't be true, it took me several days to wrap my head around it, he's a John Wayne figure, you can't envision anything taking him out," said Bauman, describing her reaction to hearing that Midgett is in a serious battle with coronavirus.