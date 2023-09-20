Locals' favorite 'Taste' celebrates 50 years in business

It's the go-to place for all things gourmet in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This November, locals’ favorite gourmet shop Taste will celebrate 50 years in business.

In 1973, its first location opened in Virginia Beach’s Hilltop shopping center. At the time, the company was known as "Taste Unlimited," and there was nothing like it in Hampton Roads.

“People had to go to D.C. or New York to find gourmet foods, so it was revolutionary,” said Jon Pruden, President of Taste.

If you’ve been to one of their nine locations across Hampton Roads, you already understand why they are the masters of gourmet.

From the snacks to the sandwiches, the wine and grab-and-go options — even the signature striped, yellow bags — it all looks, feels and tastes fancy and fresh.

Taking over for the company’s founder Peter Coe in 2011, Pruden has helped turn the regional chain into a powerhouse brand in its 50th year.

But the future doesn’t involve bigger, just better.

Despite their rapid growth, Pruden said they’re pumping the breaks on expanding to new locations.

“We’re very comfortable being a regional brand, and one that remains true to its roots,” Pruden said.

For now, it’s all about celebrating the quality of the product that’s made them a local institution for five decades.

“One of our core values is to be better every day,” said Pruden. “We realize if we are going to be around for the next 50 years we have to up our game every day.”