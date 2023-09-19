Naval Station Norfolk becomes first military installation to allow Grubhub orders on base

Personnel on base can place an order using geolocation within the app or from QR codes around the base.

NORFOLK, Va. — Grubhub is bringing mobile ordering and pickup to Naval Station Norfolk, the company's first official service on a military property.

The app service will help the more than 100,000 military personnel, families and people living and working on the base save time by skipping the line at the Norfolk Main Navy Exchange food court and restaurants on base.

Personnel on base can place an order using geolocation within the app or from QR codes around the base.

The restaurants available for service through Grubhub include Panda Express, Firehouse Subs, Burger King and Raising Canes. More options will become available throughout the year, Grubhub officials said in a news release.

The service comes as a partnership between Grubhub Onsite and the Navy Exchange Service Command.

“Taking time to enjoy a meal shouldn’t be a stressful part of anyone’s day, and we’re proud to support the Navy community and their families with a convenient dining ordering experience,” Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite at Grubhub, wrote in a news release.