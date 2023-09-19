Plaza Del Sol to close this week, as new owners take over Norfolk Mexican restaurant

An owner of Plaza Del Sol posted on Facebook announcing that they would be closing after more than 18 years in business.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mexican restaurant Plaza Del Sol, known for tasty drinks and a popular weekly karaoke night, is closing down and coming under new ownership.

Ernesto Alonso, an owner of the restaurant on Colonial Avenue, made the announcement via a post in a popular Hampton Roads restaurant Facebook group on Monday.

"We'd like to thank the community of Ghent and surrounding areas for your great support and for letting us serve you this many years," he wrote in the "Hampton Roads Restaurants - Take Out, Delivery & Dine In Options" group.

After more than 18 years in business, Alonso said the restaurant would close this Saturday, and he invited people to come visit and say goodbye, adding that they would be hosting karaoke on Friday one last time.

Alonso confirmed to 13News Now that his family sold the restaurant to another family "that will fit just perfectly in the community." The new restaurant will reopen under than name "Gran Maya."

'We are a family restaurant that truly is run by mom and dad and kids," Alonso said in a text message to 13News Now. "Mom and dad wanted to retire and received a great opportunity."