Nashfest 757 is bringing Nashville culture to Norfolk's Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Nashfest 757 Music & Food Festival is returning to Norfolk's Town Point Park.

The festival is a one-day celebration of Nashville culture, taking place on Sept. 16 from noon to 10 p.m.

The festival is boasting "mouth-watering hot chicken, barbecue, line dancing, craft beer and whiskey tastings, interactive experiences, and much more."

The musical lineup is headlined by Tyler Braden, Logan Crosby, Kassi Ashton, and Hampton Roads native Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons.

The festival will also have local restaurants, food trucks and chefs putting a "regional spin on Nashville-inspired cuisine."

Guests will also be able to enjoy craft beer and Jack Daniel's whiskey-tasting experiences.