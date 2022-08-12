12 small dogs from hoarding situation go up for adoption in Virginia Beach

The dogs will be available starting at 1 p.m., but the shelter will start putting people's names on an adoption waiting list at noon. You have to be there in person.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of little dogs at the Virginia Beach SPCA need community help in a big way.

The animal shelter posted about the 12 pups on Wednesday, saying they'd been transferred from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where they landed after they were rescued from a hoarding situation.

The VBSPCA was asking for help.

"Many of these tiny canines will need costly surgeries due to severe dental disease, and we expect their medical care to add up to at least $3,000," a spokesperson wrote. "The VBSPCA is only able to provide critical care to these animals because of our generous community of supporters."

By Friday morning, people had donated $6,400 to the cause.

The post got so much interest, actually, that the shelter had to send out another message Friday, when the pups were slated to go up for adoption.

They said the dogs will be available starting at 1 p.m., but they'd start putting people's names on an adoption waiting list starting at noon. You can only get on the list if you're outside the shelter, in person.

The entire cost of their medical care has been covered, so that obstacle to adoption has been removed!

They do have kennel cough, which is a contagious disease for dogs akin to the common cold. That means if you visit with them, you won't be allowed to visit other pets in the shelter, and if you have pets that live with you, you should be aware of the risks when bringing this new pup home.

"We look forward to adopting these animals, and the rest of our furry friends here at the VBSPCA, into loving homes," they wrote.