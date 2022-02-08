Happy International Cat Day! Peninsula SPCA raffling off codes for 'Stray' on PS4-PS5

In the video game, you play as an orange stray cat, running around and using your leaping, meowing, swatting and scratching skills to escape an underground city.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired on Aug. 2, 2022.

August 8 is International Cat Day, and the Peninsula SPCA is taking note!

The animal shelter in Newport News is starting five weeks of raffles, where you can donate money to enter for a chance to win a PS4/PS5 game code for "Stray."

In the video game, you play as an orange stray cat, running around and using your leaping, meowing, swatting and scratching skills to escape an underground, dystopian city.

So the chance to win is exciting, and your donation going to help pets at the shelter is also exciting.

The Peninsula SPCA is a no-kill shelter with many adoptable dogs and cats.

The SPCA will have weekly raffles from Aug. 8 through the first week of September. The weeks start Monday morning and collect entries through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Then, on the Monday following the drawing, the SPCA will reach out to that week's winner.

