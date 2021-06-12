Bear spotted in Chesterfield County yards, gardens

A black bear was seen walking around in a neighborhood in Chesterfield County southwest of Richmond.

WRIC-TV reports that the bear was seen near the area known as Enon and that it damaged some yards.

The station said that Jodie and Eric Schorr got video of the bear going through their backyard, climbing over a fence and moving on to their neighbors.