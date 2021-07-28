'Beach Buddies' | You can now take adoptable Virginia Beach dogs out for a day

The Virginia Beach SPCA launched a new program that allows people to adopt a dog for the day. Well, at least for three hours.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Animal shelters across Hampton Roads are full of animals in need of a home. Dogs are sitting in kennels waiting to be adopted - and every moment in a loud shelter is stressful for them.

Now, those dogs have the opportunity to take a day off.

The Virginia Beach SPCA announced a new program Wednesday called "Beach Buddies," where locals can take a dog for a few hours and give them a much-needed break.

The program begins Aug. 2, when human buddies can visit the Virginia Beach SPCA and check dogs out from the shelter for up to three hours.

The VBSPCA will only allow dogs to be taken from the shelter on Mondays and recommends buddies take the dogs on the following activities: taking the dog for a walk, going for a car ride, spending time with them at home, or visiting a pet-friendly public space.

There are three public dog parks in Virginia Beach you might want to explore with your buddies:

Bayville Farms Park, 4132 First Court Road

Red Wing Metro Park, 398 General Booth Boulevard

Providence Park, 952 Reon Drive

“The Beach Buddies program is sure to be a hit for both the canine and human buddies,” wrote Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “Our dogs will get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a beloved pet while members of our community will enjoy spending time with the pups and knowing they are helping homeless animals.”

When buddies return to the shelter with their dog, they can give a report on the animal (in an effort to help get the dog adopted permanently).

Buddies will be asked to provide feedback on the dogs' likes, dislikes and any other personality notes from their adventures.

According to a news release from the VBSPCA, all Beach Buddies program participants will need to pre-register online here.