x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Animals

Dog trapped in 30-foot hole in North Carolina lured to safety with beef jerky

The group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck for several days.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Burke County Rescue Squad, a member of the Burke County Rescue Squad rescues a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Pisgah National Forest in Morganton, N.C. The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers. (Burke County Rescue Squad via AP)

MORGANTON, N.C. — A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety. 

Burke County Search And Rescue said the group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck for several days. 

A rescue squad repelled into the sinkhole, enticed the starving dog with some beef jerky and raised him to safety using a harness. 

The dog wasn't injured. 

He was taken to Burke County Animal Services and named “Sinker.”

Related Articles