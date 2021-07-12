Virginia Beach Animal Control issues summonses to people for bringing dogs on sand

Virginia Beach Animal Control reminded visitors that dogs are not allowed on the sand from between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Control had a busy weekend issuing summonses after visitors brought their dogs on the hot sand.

The city service posted on Facebook Sunday reminding people that dogs are not allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

When the weather is hot, the sand can get up to 110 degrees or hotter. Temperatures that high can cause blisters and burns on the pads of dogs' paws.

The rule extends from 1st Street to 42nd Street, where no dogs are allowed on the beach at all.

Dog owners should also remember that hot asphalt can have the same affect.