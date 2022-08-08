x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Horse rescued from ditch in Chesapeake

Several Hampton Roads agencies worked together to rescue the horse.
Credit: Chesapeake Fire Dept.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several Hampton Roads agencies worked together to rescue a horse that fell into a ditch.

According to a Facebook post by the Chesapeake Fire Department, the horse, named Patches, ran off Sunday night and her owner found her in a ditch in southern Chesapeake Monday morning.

Along with the Chesapeake Fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Hickory Towing, Chesapeake Animal Services and Dr. John Sangenario of Dominion Equine helped get Patches out of the ditch.

While she's still in need of some medical attention, the fire department said Patches was standing and eating just an hour after the ordeal. 

Feel better, Patches!

Follow up to our story on Patches. She is standing and eating which is obviously a great sign. She still has some...

Posted by Chesapeake Fire Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New butterfly haven exhibit at the Virginia Living Museum

Before You Leave, Check This Out