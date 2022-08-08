Horse rescued from ditch in Chesapeake

Several Hampton Roads agencies worked together to rescue the horse.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several Hampton Roads agencies worked together to rescue a horse that fell into a ditch.

According to a Facebook post by the Chesapeake Fire Department, the horse, named Patches, ran off Sunday night and her owner found her in a ditch in southern Chesapeake Monday morning.

Along with the Chesapeake Fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Hickory Towing, Chesapeake Animal Services and Dr. John Sangenario of Dominion Equine helped get Patches out of the ditch.

While she's still in need of some medical attention, the fire department said Patches was standing and eating just an hour after the ordeal.

Feel better, Patches!