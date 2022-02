Pony swim, auction resume at Chincoteague after hiatus

The ponies then swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on Chincoteague Island.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from the pony swim that was cancelled on May 19, 2020.

The famed ponies of Virginia’s Chincoteague Island will be back in the spotlight this summer after events were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the Chincoteague Pony Penning and auction will return in July.

For the past two years, pony lovers have had to participate in an online auction.

Pony Penning week begins with “Saltwater Cowboys” on horseback rounding up about 150 adult wild ponies that live on Assateague Island, along with scores of foals born in the spring.

The ponies then swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on Chincoteague Island.