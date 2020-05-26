Corolla wild horse euthanized after snake bite

Valor died after suffering complications from a venomous snake bite. Someone called officials after spotting the horse standing in the same place for a whole day.

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says a horse belonging to a herd on North Carolina’s Outer Banks died over the weekend following complications from a venomous snake bite.

The organization announced Monday that the young horse named Valor was euthanized Saturday after veterinarians determined her wounds were too critical.

Officials say the bite was found on one of the horse's front legs May 17 and had become infected. Caretakers discovered the wounded mare after a caller reported the horse had been standing in the same spot for a day.