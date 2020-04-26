Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes newborn foal No. 3!

This is baby number three to join the Outer Banks wild horses in 2020!

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is celebrating the third foal of 2020 born on Friday night.

The group said in a Facebook post the foal is a girl!

Both mom and baby are doing well. A name for the foal has not been chosen yet.

"If you are on the 4x4 please remember to give moms and foals plenty of space. It’s critical that they have the time to bond with each other," the group said in the post.

"Parents can be very aggressive when it comes to protecting their young, too. If you’re lucky enough to come across any of the foals please snap a photo from 50ft or more and then be on your way. Hovering and circling around them is very stressful."

The fund has welcomed two other foals in the past few weeks.

The first foal born in 2020 was named Arturo. The second newborn, a girl, was named Alma. That's means soul in Spanish.

Foals born in 2020 will be given an "A" name in honor of Amadeo. He was a wild horse known as the "king of the beach" in the Outer Banks.