Corolla Wild Horse Fund celebrates the first newborn foal of 2020

Welcome to the world, little one! The newborn foal is in excellent condition and already close to Mom.

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that it welcomed the first newborn foal of 2020.

The group said in a Facebook post that they weren't able to get close enough to see if the foal is a male or female.

But from photos taken by the fund, Mom and baby are in excellent condition.

The little wild horse family was seen in the woods and marsh area.

"Looks like the baby is a bay with two socks and a star," the post said.

"We will be giving all the 2020 foals ‘A’ names this year in honor of our sweet Amadeo. He is surely keeping a close eye on this little one."

Amadeo was a wild horse known as the "king of the beach" in the Outer Banks. He died at the age of 40 at the beginning of March.

The Facebook post had more than 2,700 reactions and more than 500 shares.

Some commentators said it was wonderful news during this difficult time.