Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says

The outage started when a squirrel got into a substation, knocking out the power, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power "went nuts" in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when a squirrel got into a substation around 8:45 a.m., knocking out the power.

Kempsville High School and Fairfield Elementary School were the two schools affected by the outage.

In her tweet, Harris said all the lights are back on in Virginia Beach. She thanked Dominion Energy crews for quickly restoring power.

13News Now has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information about the power outage.